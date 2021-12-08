Sign up for our daily briefing

Canada bans LGBTQ conversion therapy

Justin Trudeau. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

Canada approved legislation Wednesday banning conversion therapy practices throughout the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The measure makes promoting and profiting off of conversion therapy a criminal offense, according to Canada's Justice Department. The bill also authorizes courts to order the removal of conversion therapy advertisements.

  • The legislation further prohibits removing individuals from Canada to subject them to conversion therapy abroad, per the department.
  • The text of the bill defines conversion therapy as any practice intended to "change an individual’s sexual orientation to heterosexual, change a person’s gender identity to cisgender or change their gender expression to conform to the sex assigned to the person at birth."

What they're saying: "Our government's legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

  • "LGBTQ2 Canadians, we’ll always stand up for you and your rights," he added.

Shawna ChenAndrew Solender
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move comes less than a day after the committee moved to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with its investigation of the Capitol riots.

Ashley Gold
31 mins ago - Technology

The four key moments from Instagram's Hill hearing

Adam Mosseri. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified before Senate lawmakers Wednesday and was pressed on the app's impacts on young children and teens.

Why it matters: Legislation to protect kids online is one area Congress has shown it's willing to regulate, as Axios previously reported. Wednesday's back-and-forth gave momentum to lawmakers eager to make more rules for social media platforms and how children and teens can use them.

Emma Hurt
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

