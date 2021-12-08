Canada bans LGBTQ conversion therapy

Canada approved legislation Wednesday banning conversion therapy practices throughout the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The measure makes promoting and profiting off of conversion therapy a criminal offense, according to Canada's Justice Department. The bill also authorizes courts to order the removal of conversion therapy advertisements.

The legislation further prohibits removing individuals from Canada to subject them to conversion therapy abroad, per the department.

The text of the bill defines conversion therapy as any practice intended to "change an individual’s sexual orientation to heterosexual, change a person’s gender identity to cisgender or change their gender expression to conform to the sex assigned to the person at birth."

What they're saying: "Our government's legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.