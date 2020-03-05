1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Campbell ramps up production as coronavirus fears drive demand

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Campbell Soup stock jumped 10% on Wednesday as the company's CEO went on a media tour to tout the growing demand for the company's products in the face of COVID-19 fears.

What he's saying: CEO Mark Clouse told CNBC Wednesday that the company is increasing soup production in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • “We made the decision last week to up production in certain areas where we’re using a little bit the analogy of weather or natural disasters,” Clouse said.

What he's also saying: In a separate interview Wednesday, Clouse told Reuters that a few retail customers had begun stepping up orders. The company had already started building inventory for ingredients that are usually stockpiled during natural disasters, including canned soups, snacks and Prego pasta sauces.

  • “We’re working very closely with folks to make sure that we keep them in stock,” Clouse said, adding that “honestly before this weekend we had not seen much” higher demand.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: California declares state of emergency after virus-related death

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening as the state confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus, an elderly patient who'd traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, as the number of cases continued to rise.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 95,000 people in over 80 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll is nearing 3,300.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Ben Geman

Coronavirus fears are causing oil prices to slide

Data: Factset; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices have resumed their slide in recent days, signaling renewed fears of how much the novel coronavirus will eat into demand.

Why it matters: It's a barometer of how the spreading and sometimes deadly illness is curbing global economic activity.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Economy & Business