Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Calm co-CEO on the rise of mental wellness apps

The market for mental wellness products and services is booming, as the pandemic has gotten on just about everyone's last nerve.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Michael Acton Smith, co-founder and co-CEO of meditation app Calm, which was just valued at $2 billion. The discussion includes how mental wellness differs from mental health, the B2B of the industry and those election night ads on CNN.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden says he’s under federal tax investigation

Hunter Biden (L) with President-elect Biden (R). Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Why it matters: The president-elect's son's foreign business dealings came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. He said in a statement that he was "confident" the investigation would show no wrongdoing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Don Jr. blitzes Georgia airwaves

Via Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. plans to travel to Georgia by the end of the month to urge Republicans to turn out for twin Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine control of the U.S. Senate, and he'll argue that the outcome is crucial to cementing his father's legacy.

Why it matters: Republicans worry that President Trump's grievances about the last election could keep his voters home for the next one. Don Jr., who did 100 campaign events between Sept. 1. and Election Day, has huge credibility with the base.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  2. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  3. World: UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial.
  4. Sports: The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  5. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!