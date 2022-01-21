The widespread toll on children's mental health is one of the most potentially harmful impacts the pandemic has had, actress Goldie Hawn told Axios in an interview.

"We are dealing with a global epidemic of mental illness," Hawn said.

Driving the news: Nearly 20 years after founding MindUP for Life, an organization that has provided tools to help schools teach millions of kids about brain health, Hawn announced this week the organization expanded onto a digital platform.

Called MindUP for Life Digital, Hawn said the pandemic heightened the need for scaling the evidence-based program developed by neuroscientists and mental health practitioners to teach kids how to better cope with difficult emotions.

Hawn said she's also been meeting with legislators to put money toward addressing the "public health emergency" of mental health needs in schools.

What she's saying: "It's become right in our face now because of the pandemic. Now we at least get to see it, now we get to talk about it. But is it too late? We need prevention and we needed it before the pandemic," Hawn said. "And this is where we're not doing it. Our classrooms should be filled with how you teach a child to be a human and healthy and happy."

Here are a few excerpts from what else Hawn told Axios this week.