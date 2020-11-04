California voters projected to back gig worker ballot measure

California’s Proposition 22, the ballot measure backed by gig companies like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash to cement their drivers' status as independent contractors, is projected to pass, per NBC News and The Washington Post.

The big picture: The companies put about $200 million behind the measure after a new state law went into effect in January that would force them to classify their drivers as employees.

By the numbers: As of 11 p.m. ET, about 65% of state precincts were partially reporting, with 58% of votes in favor, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

The few polls conducted about the proposition over the last couple of months showed a slight lead for the "Yes" campaign and a lot of undecided voters.

The opposition only raised just under $20 million, mostly from unions.

Of note: This proposition is hard to undo or change.

It includes a provision that requires seven-eighths of each chamber of the state legislature plus the governor's signature to amend the law — and any change has to be consistent with the proposition's original purpose.

To make any other kind of change , another ballot measure will be required.

