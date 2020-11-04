Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

California voters projected to back gig worker ballot measure

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

California’s Proposition 22, the ballot measure backed by gig companies like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash to cement their drivers' status as independent contractors, is projected to pass, per NBC News and The Washington Post.

The big picture: The companies put about $200 million behind the measure after a new state law went into effect in January that would force them to classify their drivers as employees.

By the numbers: As of 11 p.m. ET, about 65% of state precincts were partially reporting, with 58% of votes in favor, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

  • The few polls conducted about the proposition over the last couple of months showed a slight lead for the "Yes" campaign and a lot of undecided voters.
  • The opposition only raised just under $20 million, mostly from unions.

Of note: This proposition is hard to undo or change.

  • It includes a provision that requires seven-eighths of each chamber of the state legislature plus the governor's signature to amend the law — and any change has to be consistent with the proposition's original purpose.
  • To make any other kind of change , another ballot measure will be required.

Go deeper: The gig economy is on the ballot

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Mark Kelly unseats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

Photo: Rob Schumacher/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the Senate, which has turned increasingly unlikely as the night has progressed.

