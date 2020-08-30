34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California lawmakers vote to consider slavery reparations

The California State Capitol. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

California's state Senate voted on Saturday to organize a task force to consider reparations to Black Americans, focusing on descendants of slaves, AP reports.

The big picture: "African Americans continue to suffer debilitating economic, educational, and health hardships" because of continued discrimination, the bill states.

Details: The nine-member commission would conduct a study on the impact of slavery in California and make recommendations by July 2023 on a form of compensation, how it should be awarded and who should qualify for it.

What they're saying: “If the 40 acres and a mule that was promised to free slaves were delivered to the descendants of those slaves today, we would all be billionaires,” said state Sen. Steven Bradford (D).

  • “I hear far too many people say, ‘Well, I didn’t own slaves, that was so long ago.’ Well, you inherit wealth — you can inherit the debt that you owe to African-Americans.”

What to watch: The California Assembly still needs to vote on Monday to approve the final bill, but lawmakers have already overwhelmingly passed an earlier version. The task force would start meeting no later than June 2021.

16 mins ago - World

New Chinese restrictions on tech exports could complicate TikTok sale

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

New export controls on technologies Beijing deems sensitive are threatening to derail efforts by American companies to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations from its Chinese parent company ByteDance, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Driving the news: The regulations were unveiled on Friday and prevent "technology based on data analysis for personalized information recommendation services" — which would likely apply to TikTok's AI content-recommendation engine — from being exported without a license, according to the New York Times.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Colleges vs. parties

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

College reopening plans are crumbling across the country — even as administrators take drastic steps to make the fall work.

The big picture: The close to 2,000 campuses trying to reopen this fall are finding that it's nearly impossible to prevent outbreaks when you bring together thousands of undergraduates who've been starved of social contact all summer.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46p.m.

