California officials plan to relocate thousands of homeless people from hotels

A homeless man stands outside tents on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 25. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

California officials say they plan to shut down many of the hotels that have housed over 23,000 homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

The big picture: U.S. cities have bought up vacant hotels, apartments and other buildings to ease the burden on shelters of housing homeless people during the pandemic, as many centers have struggled to follow CDC guidelines and are accepting less people to allow for social distancing.

As federal coronavirus stimulus funds dwindle without sign of renewal, local officials in California say they can't afford to continue projects like Roomkey, which housed homeless people in hotels — even though some are confident that FEMA funds will be available under President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Up to 5,000 people across the state could be left without shelter after leaving the Roomkey program, Tomoquia Moss, founder of All Home in the Bay area, told Politico.
  • San Francisco's program to shelter homeless people in hotels was already stretching its budget in September, with costs reaching $18 million per month, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

What's next: Officials say that Project Homekey will replace Roomkey with $835 million to rehabilitate 6,055 motel and hotel units for temporary and permanent housing.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York coronavirus restrictions

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday that restrictions previously imposed on New York places of worship by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) during the coronavirus pandemic violated the First Amendment.

Why it matters: The decision in a 5-4 vote heralds the first significant action by the new President Trump-appointed conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who cast the deciding vote in favor of the Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues.

Orion Rummler
23 hours ago - Health

In photos: Americans embark on Thanksgiving air travel

Los Angeles international Airport on Nov. 25. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Many Americans chose to travel by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Why it matters: The CDC advised Americans on Nov. 19 not to travel for Thanksgiving, and that doing so may increase the chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19. The U.S. is currently seeing the most coronavirus cases and the greatest strain on hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

Fadel Allassan
19 hours ago - Health

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday, per CBS News.

The state of play: The governor has minor symptoms and will continue working remotely, according to his office.

