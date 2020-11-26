California officials plan to relocate thousands of homeless people from hotels

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
A homeless man stands outside tents on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 25. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
California officials say they plan to shut down many of the hotels that have housed over 23,000 homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.
The big picture: U.S. cities have bought up vacant hotels, apartments and other buildings to ease the burden on shelters of housing homeless people during the pandemic, as many centers have struggled to follow CDC guidelines and are accepting less people to allow for social distancing.
As federal coronavirus stimulus funds dwindle without sign of renewal, local officials in California say they can't afford to continue projects like Roomkey, which housed homeless people in hotels — even though some are confident that FEMA funds will be available under President-elect Joe Biden.
- Up to 5,000 people across the state could be left without shelter after leaving the Roomkey program, Tomoquia Moss, founder of All Home in the Bay area, told Politico.
- San Francisco's program to shelter homeless people in hotels was already stretching its budget in September, with costs reaching $18 million per month, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
What's next: Officials say that Project Homekey will replace Roomkey with $835 million to rehabilitate 6,055 motel and hotel units for temporary and permanent housing.