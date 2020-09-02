53 mins ago - Health

California could become first state to produce generic drugs

Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the measure. Photo: Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

California's state legislature approved a measure this week that would allow it to become the first state to develop its own line of generic drugs, including insulin, to tackle rising pharmaceutical prices.

Why it matters: If passed, the motion would put California in direct competition with major generic and brand-name drug manufacturers.

  • Still, it could take years for the state to successfully bring products to the market.

How it works: Taxpayers would pay for the $1 million to $2 million in startup funding costs, in addition to staff costs, state fiscal analysis shows.

  • The bill specifically would require the state to make “at least one form of insulin, provided that a viable pathway for manufacturing a more affordable form of insulin exists at a price that results in savings.”
  • No other specifics of which drugs would be secured by the state were included.

What's next: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will have until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the measure.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Here comes the real recession

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economists are warning that the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic is now creating another recession: mass job losses, business failures and declines in spending even in industries not directly impacted by the virus.

Why it matters: The looming recession — a possible recession within a recession is less severe than the coronavirus-driven downturn. But it's more likely to permanently push millions out of the labor force, lower wages and leave long-lasting scars on the economy.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 25,761,430 — Total deaths: 857,263 — Total recoveries: 17,077,800Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 6,075,652 — Total deaths: 184,689 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Thailand goes 100 days with no local coronavirus cases — Australia plunges into first recession in 30 years
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump used private email accounts in the White House, ex-aide tells WashPost

First lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention fat the White House on Aug. 25. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump "regularly" used private email accounts while in the White House, her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday night.

Why it matters: President Trump made the FBI investigation into 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's private emails and server a major focus of his first presidential campaign and has continued to raise the issue during his re-election bid.

