California outlaws flavored tobacco products

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking in January. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law Friday banning the sale of fruit, menthol and mint-flavored cigarettes and vaping cartridges in retailers across the state effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Why it matters: The ban is part of a wider campaign to curb youth vaping, though the legislation does not apply to the online sale of tobacco products, which cross state lines, and does not apply to flavored premium cigars and loose pipe tobacco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

What they're saying: “Menthol cigarettes, sweet cigars, candy vapes and other flavored tobacco products serve one purpose: to mask the harshness of tobacco and get users hooked to a dangerous lifelong addiction,” California Sen. Jerry Hill, who introduced the bill, said in a statement, according to the Chronicle.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 24,637,544 — Total deaths: 833,943 — Total recoveries: 16,074,810Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 5,912,016 — Total deaths: 181,655 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. World: Some countries see the pandemic as unifying. Not America.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Biden narrowly beats Trump in convention speech ratings

Data: Nielsen; Note: Night one of the 2008 and 2012 conventions were pushed due to hurricanes; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

About 23.8 million people watched President Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday, according to early figures from Nielsen. That's about 3% fewer viewers than the 24.6 million who tuned into Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic National Convention last week.

The big picture: TV ratings for the RNC were down about 21% on average this year across all four nights compared to 2016. They were also down 10% compared to the 2020 DNC.

CNN's Brian Stelter on the Trump-Fox News "hoax"

The dividing line between Fox News and President Trump has become blurred, with each increasingly relying on the other to accomplish their goals.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Brian Stelter, the CNN media critic and author of a new book about Fox News called "Hoax," about the network's evolution, who really calls the shots, and what Sean Hannity thinks about Trump.