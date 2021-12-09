Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

California father and son accused of "reckless arson" in Calder Fire

Firefighters at the Caldor Fire along Highway 89 west of Lake Tahoe, California, in September. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California officials said they arrested a father and son Wednesday on suspicion of starting the Caldor Fire, which threatened the Lake Tahoe area as it burned for over two months earlier this year. They deny any wrongdoing.

Why it matters: The wildfire was the 15th-biggest ever recorded in California, razing more than 1,000 structures, forcing thousands to evacuate and injuring five people as it burned across nearly 222,000 acres of land in El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties.

Driving the news: David Scott Smith, 66 of Somerset, California, and his son, Travis Shane Smith, 32, of Folsom, where arrested on Ramey warrants, issued by a judge ahead of prosecutors filing formal charges, per a statement from the El Dorado County District Attorney.

  • They're accused of "'reckless arson,' which caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims," according to the D.A.

What they're saying: Mark Reichel, a Sacramento-based lawyer representing the Smiths, told NBC News his clients were each facing a charge that was "accidental but reckless" and not intentional, but he said they're entirely innocent.

  • Reichel told the New York Times the men had contacted 911 after seeing the fire during a visit to the Eldorado National Forest and had warned others in the area about the blaze.

What to watch: The suspects are being held in the El Dorado County Jail with bail set at $1 million each, and they're due to be arraigned by Friday, CBS Sacramento reports.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Health

New Zealand aims to create smoke-free generation with tobacco ban

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a December news conference in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand officials announced Thursday legislative plans to outlaw smoking by making it illegal to sell or supply tobacco products to the next generation as part of a lifetime ban.

Why it matters: "People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco," Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said in a statement announcing the proposed law, part of the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan.

6 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - Health

FDA approves AstraZeneca COVID drug for people with immune problems

Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug for people with compromised immune systems.

Why it matters: The drug, Evusheld, is the first antibody therapy authorized in the U.S. to prevent coronavirus symptoms before virus exposure.

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Sophia CaiStef W. Kight
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: U.S. begins denying Afghan immigrants

Afghan refugees on a bus bound for temporary housing after arriving in Greece. Photo: Byron Smith/Getty Images

The Biden administration has begun issuing denials to Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications annually has been flooded with more than 30,000.

Why it matters: Afghans face steeper odds and longer processes for escaping to the U.S., despite the earlier sweeping efforts by the Biden administration to assist its allies. Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups say the government has set untenable barriers to a safe haven in the U.S.

