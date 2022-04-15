California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
California will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren until at least summer of 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Thursday, according to the AP.
The big picture: The state was the first to announce a K-12 vaccine mandate back in October.
Driving the news: The mandate will not take effect until at least July 1, 2023, as the state continues to await final approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children, AP writes.
- The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children between 5 and 11 years of age in October. However, it has yet to receive full approval.
- School districts will also need time to implement the mandate after the final approval, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said.