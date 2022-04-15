Skip to main content
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

Julia Shapero
A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

California will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren until at least summer of 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Thursday, according to the AP.

The big picture: The state was the first to announce a K-12 vaccine mandate back in October.

Driving the news: The mandate will not take effect until at least July 1, 2023, as the state continues to await final approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children, AP writes.

  • The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children between 5 and 11 years of age in October. However, it has yet to receive full approval.
  • School districts will also need time to implement the mandate after the final approval, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said.
