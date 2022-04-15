California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

California will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren until at least summer of 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Thursday, according to the AP.

The big picture: The state was the first to announce a K-12 vaccine mandate back in October.

Driving the news: The mandate will not take effect until at least July 1, 2023, as the state continues to await final approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children, AP writes.