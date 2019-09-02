California scuba diving boat fire kills 34 people: What we know so far

Authorities searched Sunday the offices and 2 remaining vessels of the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people on Sept. 2, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The latest: The FBI and other agencies conducted the search on Truth Aquatics’ properties as part of investigations into whether any crimes had been committed, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said, per AP, which notes that 33 bodies have now been recovered.