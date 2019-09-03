Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Tragedy off the California coast

Flowers are left on a railway outside of Sea Landing, where a commercial scuba boat departed before catching fire, on September 2
The area where a commercial scuba boat departed before catching fire in Santa Barbara, California, Sunday. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

At least 8 people are dead and 26 others are missing hours after a pre-dawn fire swept through a commercial diving boat off the coast of Southern California. The office of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s coroner "is preparing for a mass casualty incident, per the Los Angeles Times.

The latest: Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told a news conference Sunday afternoon that the bodies of 2 men and 2 women were found near the wreckage of the boat and authorities had located but not yet recovered 4 other bodies on the ocean floor "in close proximity to the vessel." Authorities released audio of the mayday call to California news outlets.

  • In the audio, a person says he's the captain tells the dispatcher he "can’t breathe." He later says there’s "no escape hatch for any of the people on board."

What we know so far, per AP:

  • The fire aboard the diving vessel Conception started about 3 a.m. local time as the boat was anchored in Platt Harbor, near the coast of Santa Cruz Island.
  • 5 crew members were already awake and jumped off the bridge, Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said at a press conference.
  • In the audio of a garbled 3:15 am mayday call, obtained by the Los Angeles CBS affiliate, the caller can be heard shouting, "I can't breathe."
  • By the time the Coast Guard got the mayday call, the boat was already engulfed in flames.
  • The four bodies that were recovered had injuries consistent with drowning, according to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll.

What we don't know: The cause of the fire, and whether the crew tried to help any of the passengers.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details from Sunday's news conference.

California