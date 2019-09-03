At least 8 people are dead and 26 others are missing hours after a pre-dawn fire swept through a commercial diving boat off the coast of Southern California. The office of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s coroner "is preparing for a mass casualty incident, per the Los Angeles Times.

The latest: Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told a news conference Sunday afternoon that the bodies of 2 men and 2 women were found near the wreckage of the boat and authorities had located but not yet recovered 4 other bodies on the ocean floor "in close proximity to the vessel." Authorities released audio of the mayday call to California news outlets.