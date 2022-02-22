Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

GM designers envision a future where luxury car passengers, unencumbered by driving, can relax and enjoy the journey with experiences tailored to enhance their well-being.

Why it matters: The first autonomous vehicles for personal use could arrive "as soon as mid-decade," according to General Motors — although some industry experts take issue with the claim. Whenever they arrive, self-driving cars promise to transform personal mobility.

Mobility could be "an ally of wellness, giving customers the ultimate luxury — more personal time rather than taking it," says Bryan Nesbitt, GM executive director for GM' global advanced design and global architecture studio.

Using biometric data and artificial intelligence, AVs will also be able to read passengers' mood and personalize their journey.

The big picture: GM designers created a family of self-driving luxury concept vehicles to reflect their vision of mobility in 2030, including:

the PersonalSpace — a single-seat aircraft for skipping above congested cities;

the SocialSpace — a roomy, six-passenger party van;

the InnerSpace — a sleek, two-seater focused on personal luxury.

I got an up-close look at these models during a rare visit to GM's top-secret design dome in suburban Detroit last week.

The PersonalSpace and the SocialSpace were unveiled — virtually, due to COVID-19 — at last year's CES, the big technology show in Las Vegas.

COVID interfered again with this year's CES, when GM had planned a big splash for the InnerSpace.

So this was the first chance to see the concepts in person.

Details: The InnerSpace coupe features a dramatically raked roof with panoramic glass that lifts upward, as the doors open and the seats rotate outward, for easier entry and exit.

Instead of a steering wheel or traditional dashboard, the reclining love seat faces a huge wraparound LED screen.

Passengers can choose entertainment, wellness recovery or augmented reality to enhance their journey, using their eye gaze or haptic controls concealed in the arm rests.

Augmented reality layers points of interest and other details on the screen, giving passengers a more immersive experience, as if they're floating down the road.

Biometric sensors can detect the passengers' heart rate and temperature to detect stress levels, responding with unique aromas, lights and sounds to enhance their well-being.

The bottom line: A lot of these features might never show up in a real car. But as I lay back, with my legs supported on the extendable footrest, blanket and slippers stowed nearby, I imagined a weekend trip with my husband in our self-driving car. And it was pretty chill.