Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten collectively have $131,296 of student debt, putting them among the 43 million people in the U.S. struggling with federal college loans, reports AP.

Why it matters: By sharing the specific amount of money he and his husband owe, Buttigieg makes the topic of college debt more personal. If elected, he'd be the first president with school loans — signifying how pervasive the issue has become, per AP.