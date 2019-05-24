Pete Buttigieg told a group of liberal Jewish leaders on Thursday that the U.S. should do a better job of advising Israel, rather than intervening in Israel's domestic politics as the the Trump administration has, reports NBC.
Why it matters: Some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have struggled with addressing the topic of Israel, while others have spoken out against the nation and its leadership. Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to paint an image that Democrats don't support Israel, per NBC.
What he's saying: During the meeting, Buttigieg took aim at some of President Trump's recent decisions, including relocating the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel. Buttigieg also criticized the White House for welcoming guests who appear "nakedly anti-Semitic."
“The right approach when you have an ally or a friend that is taking steps that you think are harmful to you and to them, you put your arm around your friend and you try to guide them somewhere else.”— Mayor Pete Buttigieg to Jewish leaders
