Pete Buttigieg told a group of liberal Jewish leaders on Thursday that the U.S. should do a better job of advising Israel, rather than intervening in Israel's domestic politics as the the Trump administration has, reports NBC.

Why it matters: Some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have struggled with addressing the topic of Israel, while others have spoken out against the nation and its leadership. Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to paint an image that Democrats don't support Israel, per NBC.