Businesses face mounting flood risks

Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A groundbreaking report finds that businesses in the U.S. could lose more than 3.1 million days of operation next year due to increasing flood risks from human-caused global warming. This total may grow to 4 million days by 2051, the report predicts, warning of ripple effects throughout local economies.

The big picture: Previous reports had looked at residential and critical infrastructure exposure. This is the first detailed report examining commercial real estate's increasing vulnerability.

Why it matters: The report, from the nonprofit First Street Foundation and commercial engineering firm Arup, examines the damage, downtime and economic toll from growing flood risks to over 3.6 million commercial retail, office and multi-unit residential properties in the Lower 48 states.

Details: Some of the findings are surprising, showing high vulnerability in cities not normally associated with floods, such as Pittsburgh.

  • The report also drives home the increased costs, both in time and money, of flooding during the next few decades as sea levels rise and heavy precipitation events aggravate inland flooding.
  • According to the report, today there are 729,999 retail, office and multi-unit residential properties that face at least a 1% chance of flood damage in the Lower 48. The structural damage tied to these risks is expected to be about $13.5 billion next year, growing by 25% by 2052, to more than $16.9 billion, the report found.
  • When buildings incur severe structural damage, businesses are forced to close and residents to relocate while repairs are made.
  • The economic impact of operational time loss is projected to increase from about $27 billion in lost output and $23 billion in indirect impacts to metropolitan areas and states to $34 billion in operational time losses by 2052. The indirect losses by 2052 could total $29.1 billion, the report found.

Between the lines: The report comes as large banks and businesses are under increasing pressure to quantify their climate risk exposure, including what may be embedded within their real estate holdings.

What they're saying: "American businesses and local economies face much more uncertainty and unpredictability when it comes to the potential impact of flooding on their bottom line than they may realize," said First Street Foundation founder and executive director Matthew Eby in a statement.

Expand chart
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios
  • This map, from the report by the First Street Foundation and Arup, shows the increasing concentration of flood risk along the Gulf Coast during the next few decades.

Go deeper ... Study: Urban extreme heat exposure has increased by 200% since the 1980s

Go deeper

Taylor Allen
Dec 13, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Demand for office space in Philly lags other large metros

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Philadelphia's office space industry is recovering from pandemic-driven shutdowns and shifts in work more slowly than other large metros, according to a new CBRE report.

Why it matters: Many employees are still working from home, and it's one of the main drivers behind empty downtowns in the Philly metro and across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

Omicron threatens to massively disrupt sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

COVID is affecting the sports world in ways not seen since before the vaccine became widely available.

Why it matters: These recent disruptions may portend a fifth wave of the pandemic, spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton spins crisis into viral moment

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Peloton's new parody ad is getting lots of attention, helping to offset a brief crisis tied to the debut of HBO's "Sex in the City" sequel Thursday.

Why it matters: The quick turnaround of its new ad helped give Peloton's stock a small boost Monday, following a weekend of bad headlines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

