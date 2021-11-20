The decline of business travel

A new Morning Consult poll found that nearly 40% of people who traveled for business pre-pandemic predict they'll never take a business trip again. If that's true, it would be a massive blow to the airline industry, which has long used business travel to essentially subsidize fares.

Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey is joined by Morning Consult travel and hospitality analyst Lindsey Roeschke to discuss what this poll tells us about the future of air travel.

Plus, a news update on the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.