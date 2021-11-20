Sign up for our daily briefing

The decline of business travel

A new Morning Consult poll found that nearly 40% of people who traveled for business pre-pandemic predict they'll never take a business trip again. If that's true, it would be a massive blow to the airline industry, which has long used business travel to essentially subsidize fares. 

Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey is joined by Morning Consult travel and hospitality analyst Lindsey Roeschke to discuss what this poll tells us about the future of air travel.

Plus, a news update on the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Go deeper

Oriana GonzalezRussell Contreras
Updated Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats, activists denounce not guilty verdict in Rittenhouse case

A demonstrator cries outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse during closing arguments on Nov. 16. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the families of the two men killed as well as some Democrats and activists on Friday denounced Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict, saying it highlights the systemic racism in the country's judicial system.

Driving the news: Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

Go deeper (4 min. read)
Axios
Updated Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden on Rittenhouse verdict: "the jury has spoken"

President Biden. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict, saying that while it "will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken."

What he's saying: "I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy," Biden said, adding that federal authorities had been in contact with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) "to prepare for any outcome."

Go deeper (1 min. read)

