Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

CEOs search for a bigger role in getting America vaccinated

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

CEOs — more trusted than government — want a larger role in what may be the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetimes: the mass rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The big picture: A slew of big businesses are offering up the resources they have, including technical expertise and physical space. But there's no coordinated effort at the federal level to tap the full potential of the private sector’s muscle.

What they're saying: Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tells Axios there's an "overwhelming desire" from businesses to help with the vaccine rollout.

  • "It extends from those already involved with logistics and production to retailers, financial services companies. They're all saying, 'What can we do to help get to the goal of getting everyone vaccinated?'"

Where it stands: Amazon and the NFL have pitched services and resources to the White House to help at the federal level. And national pharmacy chains will be instrumental in vaccine distribution as supplies increase and more of the population becomes eligible.

  • Otherwise, though, businesses’ involvement is largely sporadic and primarily local or regional.

In Washington state, Microsoft offered to help run the state's online vaccine dashboard, while Starbucks is providing advice on how to model vaccination sites and Costco is assisting with delivery logistics — all with the aim of getting shots in arms faster.

  • In North Carolina, Honeywell launched a venture — alongside Atrium Health and billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper, to build a pre-vaccination questionnaire app and stand up two mass vaccination sites at stadiums in Charlotte.
  • So far, they’ve administered 35,000 doses and attracted interest from other states as well as the Biden administration, the company tells Axios.

"You have companies who are saying, 'Oh, you can use my facility.' That's great for the local community, but it doesn't solve the broader problem," Susan Collins, the head of health care services at Twilio, tells Axios.

  • Health facilities in western Michigan used Twilio's messaging software to manage vaccination scheduling.

Yes, but: Private industry involvement may not be a save-all. A centralized vaccination-appointment system developed by Deloitte has been plagued with issues. Plus, the private sector can only do so much, given sensitivity around health information.

  • Varying state and local rules about who’s eligible for vaccines have also made it harder for national chains to get involved, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said last month.
  • "What we're advocating for and hoping for is that the Biden administration might come along and clear some of those things up, make some decisions like 65 and over nationwide is eligible. And if that occurs that could unlock more potential,” he said.

There's one big way businesses can help — encouraging their own employees to get vaccinated.

  • Target is the latest to promise frontline workers up to two hours of pay per vaccine dose, joining a growing list of big employers who say they will do the same.

Go deeper: Cities and counties are largely left to stand up vaccination websites on their own

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
17 hours ago - Health

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: WHO's authorization "should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable," AP writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
Feb 15, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Fauci: Americans shouldn't let down their guard about virus variants

President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tells "Axios on HBO" that despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, emerging variants could pose a "stumbling block" and Americans shouldn't become complacent.

Driving the news: The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also shared his thoughts on contemplating his own mortality, working with Biden, and talking to teachers about returning to school before everyone's been vaccinated.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Feb 12, 2021 - Health

CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

School reopenings should be contingent on community transmission rates and should be a priority over restaurants and other nonessential businesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday.

Why it matters: America's educators have been calling on the health agency to issue clear and useful guidance for schools, following mixed signals sent by the Trump administration last year.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow