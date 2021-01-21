Bush labels Clyburn the “savior” for Democrats

Sign up for our daily briefing
House Majority Whip James Clyburn takes a selfie Wednesday with former President George W. Bush. Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images
Former President George W. Bush credited Rep. James Clyburn with being the "savior" of the Democratic Party, telling the South Carolinian at Wednesday's inauguration his endorsement allowed Joe Biden to win the party's presidential nomination.
Why it matters: The nation's last two-term Republican president also said Clyburn's nod allowed for the transfer of power, because he felt only Biden had the ability to unseat President Trump.
What they're saying: “When Bill [Clinton] walked up, George [W. Bush] looked at Bill and said, 'This guy’s y’all savior,’” Clyburn told Axios, referring to himself.
- Clyburn's endorsement helped Biden to win last year's pivotal South Carolina primary, convincing the rest of the Democratic field to get behind his candidacy.
- During a call with local reporters, the powerful House majority whip revealed Bush made the additional comment about the move resulting in the transfer of power.