Republican Burgess Owens wins closely watched House race in Utah

Burgess Owens speaking before the House Judiciary Committee in June 2019.
Republican Burgess Owens, a former NFL player, has defeated first-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in Utah's 4th Congressional District, per AP.
Why it matters: Owens has appeared on podcasts and Youtube channels related to the far-right online QAnon conspiracy theory and said he thinks the conspiracy theory is worth taking a look at, though he also said that accusations of him supporting QAnon are “silly," NBC News reports.
Context: QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that purports without proof that posts by an anonymous internet user from within the federal government are alluding to a secret war that the "deep state" is waging against President Trump.
- Online conspiracies like QAnon has been flagged by the FBI as a domestic terrorism threat.
What they're saying: "Today, I called Burgess Owens to congratulate him on winning this hard-fought and close race," McAdams said during a virtual news conference on Monday, per the Salt Lake Tribune.
- "My campaign was centered around a rejection of extremism and the need for leaders that will put the needs of the people they represent before any political party. I’m deeply humbled by the support I received from so many Utahns who shared that vision and want you to know that while we did not prevail, I remain committed to that ideal," McAdams added.
- Owens later tweeted, "I received a call from [Ben McAdams] he expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve #UT04 and his commitment to a smooth transition. My sincere thanks to him for both. Thank you my fellow Utahns, I am committed to have an open ear to serve you. Thank you for the opportunity."
Of note: Owens accepted at least $135,000 in campaign contributions that were over the legal donor limit in the final stretch of the election, the New York Times reports.