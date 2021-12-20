Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

What the death of Build Back Better means for business taxation

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin yesterday decapitated President Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation and, in so doing, maintained the status quo on business taxation.

The big picture: No changes are coming to carried interest or qualified small business stock, at least for the 2021 tax year. And forget about that 15% minimum tax on large corporations or the 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • Carried interest tax changes were stripped from the version of BBB that passed the House, but there had been widespread speculation that they'd be reintroduced in the Senate. Maybe that was the ultimate kiss of death, since carried interest is the tax code's consummate cockroach.
  • Also not in the bill quashed by Manchin was a wealth tax, which remains a progressive priority without a legislative home.

Market reax: Stocks are way down in early trading this morning, although it's hard to know how much of that is BBB vs. Omicron. If the former, it's investors deciding the GDP hit is more important than the corporate profit boon.

The bottom line: Business leaders and investors like to grouse about "uncertainty," particularly around taxes. Take solace in the silence.

Go deeper

Jennifer KoonsAlayna Treene
Updated Dec 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told "Fox News Sunday," all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the centerpiece of the Biden agenda.

Driving the news: A Manchin staffer reached out to the White House and leadership roughly 30 minutes before his interview, two sources familiar with the West Virginia Democrat's remarks told Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi hopeful of Build Back Better Act deal in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she's still hopeful of reaching an agreement on President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he wouldn't support the bill.

What she's saying: The Democrats' "work For The People demands that we stay at the table to pass the Build Back Better Act," Pelosi said in a "Dear Colleague" letter on Sunday night, which did not name Manchin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow