The great Buffalo wing inflation

Neil Irwin

Yum. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Each chicken only has two wings, which create four wing pieces (two drumettes and two wingettes, to be precise) suitable for being fried, then doused in a mix of hot sauce and butter, then served to people watching NFL conference championship games this weekend.

  • So when demand for wings surges but demand for the rest of the chicken is steady, it creates big price swings — and a fun study in microeconomics.

By the numbers: Chicken wing prices are soaring, not just in absolute terms, but relative to other parts of the chicken.

  • The national retail price of frozen chicken wings was $3.71 a pound last week, according to an Agriculture Department report, 48% higher than a year ago.
  • In the same span, the price of fresh boneless, skinless chicken breast was up only 7.6%. The price of whole chickens was actually down slightly.

Relative demand for fatty, rich, messy parts of the chicken has surged versus the healthy parts of the chicken that most efficiently deliver lean protein.

An apparent culprit: Wings travel well, making them particularly appealing when people don't want to eat in. Pop-up restaurants and ghost kitchens have sprouted up to fulfill that demand, such as Applebees' "Cosmic Wings" delivery business.

The bottom line: People like things that are delicious, and relative chicken prices are starting to reflect that.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGill
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Crypto leads to massive surge in online scams

Expand chart
Reproduced from FTC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bogus cryptocurrency investments led to an unprecedented increase in online scams last year, according to new data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency is an easy target because while it's surging in popularity, there's still a lot of confusion about how it works.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

New clues emerge on long COVID

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The presence of certain autoantibodies or high amounts of coronavirus RNA in the blood could be indicators a patient has a higher chance of developing long COVID, according to a new study in the journal Cell.

  • Other factors include a person having Type 2 diabetes or the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow