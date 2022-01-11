Sign up for our daily briefing

Thousands without power in Buenos Aires amid heat wave

Erin Doherty

People sit in a cafe in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 11 during a heat wave. Photo: Florencia Martin/picture alliance via Getty Images

Thousands of homes are without power in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires due to a large-scale power outage, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The power outage comes as a heat wave scorches the city, bringing temperatures above 104°F, some of the highest in the world.

Driving the news: Electricity providers Edenor and Edesur reported power outages as demand for energy to cool homes and businesses surged amid the heat wave, per Reuters.

  • Approximately 700,000 people in the Buenos Aires area were affected by Edenor's power outage, while approximately 43,400 Edesur customers were plunged into darkness, Reuters reports.
  • The heat wave is expected to continue throughout the week with temperatures reaching 104°F, according to the National Meteorological Service.

Will Chase
2 mins ago - Health

Why we need to wear better masks

Data: Gholamhossein Bagheri and Eberhard Bodenschatz/Max Planck Institute; Chart: Will Chase and Annelise Capossela/Axios; Note: study examined FFP2 masks, which we denote as N95 here, given their similar performance.

With the Omicron variant causing infections to surge to record levels, masking is more important than ever — and increasing evidence indicates the quality of mask makes a significant difference.

The big picture: Fitted particle-filtering masks like N95s are up to 75 times more effective at preventing infection with COVID-19 than surgical masks, according to a study published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Donald Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump announced guest speakers today for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share a common trait: they led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Why this matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his false claims about the 2020 election the centerpiece of the GOP platform.

