Thousands without power in Buenos Aires amid heat wave

Thousands of homes are without power in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires due to a large-scale power outage, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The power outage comes as a heat wave scorches the city, bringing temperatures above 104°F, some of the highest in the world.

Driving the news: Electricity providers Edenor and Edesur reported power outages as demand for energy to cool homes and businesses surged amid the heat wave, per Reuters.

Approximately 700,000 people in the Buenos Aires area were affected by Edenor's power outage, while approximately 43,400 Edesur customers were plunged into darkness, Reuters reports.

The heat wave is expected to continue throughout the week with temperatures reaching 104°F, according to the National Meteorological Service.

