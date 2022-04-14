Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter ordered held without bail
The man charged in Tuesday's subway attack in Brooklyn has been ordered held without bail, according to AP.
Why it matters: Frank R. James was arrested Wednesday and charged with committing a terrorist act on mass transit. If convicted, he could receive a sentence of life in prison.
- James, 62, allegedly put on a gas mask and released a smoke canister in a subway train before firing 33 times at passengers and people on the platform, striking at least 10 people.
- At least five victims were in critical but stable conditions after the attack, while in total 23 were injured.
What they're saying: "The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years," assistant U.S. attorney Sara K. Winik said in court proceedings Thursday, according to AP.
- "The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city," Winik added.
The big picture: After his arrest, officials did not comment on the motive behind the shooting, saying that an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.