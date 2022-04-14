Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter ordered held without bail

The man charged in Tuesday's subway attack in Brooklyn has been ordered held without bail, according to AP.

Why it matters: Frank R. James was arrested Wednesday and charged with committing a terrorist act on mass transit. If convicted, he could receive a sentence of life in prison.

James, 62, allegedly put on a gas mask and released a smoke canister in a subway train before firing 33 times at passengers and people on the platform, striking at least 10 people.

At least five victims were in critical but stable conditions after the attack, while in total 23 were injured.

What they're saying: "The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years," assistant U.S. attorney Sara K. Winik said in court proceedings Thursday, according to AP.

"The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city," Winik added.

The big picture: After his arrest, officials did not comment on the motive behind the shooting, saying that an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.