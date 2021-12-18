Brooklyn Nets bring back Kyrie Irving part-time

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Kyrie Irving. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will re-join the team as a part-time player following a COVID-19 vaccine holdout, the team announced on Friday.
Why it matters: The NBA is facing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases with 39 players — roughly 8% of the league's total player roster — in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, AP writes.
- The Nets, the top team in the Eastern Conference, currently have seven players out due to health and safety protocols, including All-Star James Harden.
Catch up quick: Irving, a seven-time All-Star, hasn't been able to play or practice with the Nets due to the local COVID-19 vaccine rules. New York City residents are required to have proof at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to enter indoor arenas or gyms.
- Irving has previously told CBS that he likes "keep that stuff private" when asked about his vaccine status.
- In October, general manager Sean Marks said that the team will not "permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."
The big picture: Irving still has to test negative on five successive days before he can join the team, ESPN reports, as well as get back into game shape.
- After the initial tests, Irving must still take a COVID-19 test every day as an unvaccinated player.
But, but, but: Irving will not be eligible to play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks' home court, due to local vaccine mandate.
- He'll also be ineligible to play against the Toronto Raptors. Unvaccinated players are not allowed to travel across the Canadian border starting in January, ESPN writes.
What they're saying: "We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols," Marks said in a statement.
- "We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster," he added said.
What's next: The Nets' next away game is Dec. 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers and another one on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers.