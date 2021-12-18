Sign up for our daily briefing

Brooklyn Nets bring back Kyrie Irving part-time

Kyrie Irving. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will re-join the team as a part-time player following a COVID-19 vaccine holdout, the team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The NBA is facing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases with 39 players — roughly 8% of the league's total player roster — in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, AP writes.

  • The Nets, the top team in the Eastern Conference, currently have seven players out due to health and safety protocols, including All-Star James Harden.

Catch up quick: Irving, a seven-time All-Star, hasn't been able to play or practice with the Nets due to the local COVID-19 vaccine rules. New York City residents are required to have proof at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to enter indoor arenas or gyms.

  • Irving has previously told CBS that he likes "keep that stuff private" when asked about his vaccine status.
  • In October, general manager Sean Marks said that the team will not "permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

The big picture: Irving still has to test negative on five successive days before he can join the team, ESPN reports, as well as get back into game shape.

  • After the initial tests, Irving must still take a COVID-19 test every day as an unvaccinated player.

But, but, but: Irving will not be eligible to play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks' home court, due to local vaccine mandate.

  • He'll also be ineligible to play against the Toronto Raptors. Unvaccinated players are not allowed to travel across the Canadian border starting in January, ESPN writes.

What they're saying: "We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols," Marks said in a statement.

  • "We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster," he added said.

What's next: The Nets' next away game is Dec. 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers and another one on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jeff Tracy
14 hours ago - Sports

COVID's grip tightens on sports world

The Canadiens played without fans last night. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

COVID continues to rip through professional sports at an alarming rate, prompting leagues around the world to update protocols, limit fan capacity, postpone games and consider temporary shutdowns.

State of play: As of Thursday evening, 60 NHL players had entered protocols in a four-day span and 52 NBA players had entered protocols in December.

Noah Garfinkel
5 hours ago - Sports

NFL reschedules 3 games due to COVID outbreaks

Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has rescheduled three games due to a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases and the "highly transmissible" variant, the league announced on Friday.

Why it matters: More than 100 players are on the COVID/Reserve list, per CBS Sports, forcing the league to reschedule games for the first time this season.

Kierra Frazier
5 hours ago - Health

New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up

Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Orleans announced this week an expanded vaccine mandate that requires children 5 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor settings or have a negative test.

Why it matters: The decision comes along with a New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement for students 5 and up, the first of its kind in the United States, NOLA reports.

