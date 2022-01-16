Bronx community holds mass funeral for fire victims

A mass funeral was held in the Bronx on Sunday for the victims of a fire that filled a 19-story apartment building last week.

The big picture: The fire, caused by a defective electric space heater, killed 17 people, including eight children. Smoke from the blaze spread throughout the building, leaving dozens in life-threatening condition.

"People are dying because they lived in the Bronx," Sheikh Musa Drammeh, who led the memorial held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, said per the Washington Post. "Their families will never ever see them again because they lived in the Bronx."

The Twin Parks North West complex, where the fire occurred, had been issued at least two violation notices ahead of the incident, according to the Post.

In photos

An aerial view of funeral service held at the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx on Jan. 16. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Women look out a window of the Islamic Cultural Center during the funeral at the Islamic Cultural Center. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Caskets are brought into the Islamic Cultural Center for a mass funeral 0n Jan. 16 for 15 of the victims of a fire in a Bronx apartment building. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A mass funeral on Jan 16. for 15 of the 17 victims of a fire in a Bronx apartment building. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images