Data: investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The British pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since April 2017 on Wednesday, as concerns about a no-deal Brexit grew.

By the numbers: Analysts at Morgan Stanley even warned that a no-deal Brexit could send the pound to parity with the dollar for the first time ever. Sterling briefly touched $1.05 in 1985, Bloomberg reported.

