British pound doesn't flinch ahead of possible no-deal Brexit

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson got his request to shut down Parliament for several weeks approved by Queen Elizabeth II, leaving less time to avoid a "no deal" Brexit. But investors don't appear overly concerned — at least for now.

By the numbers: The British pound fell by as much as 1.1% against the U.S. dollar on the news, but ended the day just over half a percent lower.