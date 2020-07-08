4 hours ago - World

British government to subsidize 50% off restaurant meals

An outdoor restaurant in London on July 6, 2020. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

The British government will give diners a 50% discount on their restaurant bills as part of an effort to jumpstart the country's economy after emerging from its coronavirus lockdown, the U.K. Treasury announced Wednesday.

The state of play: Under the "Eat Out to Help Out" plan, each patron will get up to £10, or $12.57, off their meal — not including alcoholic beverages — if they eat out between Monday and Wednesday at businesses that sign up for the program.

  • Bars and restaurants reopened in some portions of the country on Saturday after being shuttered for more than three months.
  • The U.K.'s accommodation and food industry has furloughed 1.4 million people since March, according to the Treasury, second only to retail.

By the numbers: The program will cost the government an estimated £500 milion, or about $629 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

  • The government estimates it will protect 1.8 million jobs, with about 130,000 businesses predicted to be eligible.
  • It also announced steep cuts to the value added tax for the food, hospitality, and attraction industries — from 20% to 5%.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Novel coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed 500,000 on Wednesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization's Africa branch.

The big picture: The virus has already killed more people in Africa than the Ebola outbreak did in West Africa from 2014 to 2016, AP reports, citing the WHO. The majority of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the continent are located in South Africa.

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,892,382 — Total deaths: 545,485 — Total recoveries — 6,488,079Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,016,515 — Total deaths: 131,666 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
1 hour ago - World

The tangled web of Russia's Taliban support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The alleged Russian campaign to pay the Taliban bounty for U.S. troops' lives represents "a huge escalation" of Russian activities in Afghanistan, but suspected Russian support of the Taliban goes all the way back to the Obama administration, former U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

The big picture: The bounty scheme, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, is laid out in information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies — including intercepts of banking transfer data — and reported in a series of exclusives by the New York Times.

