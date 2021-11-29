Sign up for our daily briefing

Storms pummel flood-hit Pacific Northwest as border river overflows

An image of the water-logged Sumas Prairie area taken last Friday. Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter.

The latest ferocious storm system to hit the Pacific Northwest triggered fresh evacuation orders and at least one mudslide in flood-ravaged British Columbia, Canada, late Sunday.

Threat level: Flood sirens sounded in Washington state as the Nooksack River overflowed. Henry Braun, mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., told reporters the water flow was headed toward the Canadian border city later Sunday. "There's nothing to stop it," he said.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Meanwhile, periods of heavy rain on top of already saturated soils was expected to lead to "additional flooding and continued threats of landslides across western Washington," the National Weather Service warned.

State of play: Abbotsford has been under evacuation alert since an atmospheric river event first brought record levels of rainfall, flooding and mudslides to the Pacific Northwest earlier this month. Braun said water levels in the city had exceeded 17 inches so far.

  • Fresh evacuation orders and alerts were issued for the region on Sunday amid the latest atmospheric river — including in one area of Abbotsford that was hit by a mudslide amid the heavy rains in the evening.
  • Parts of Washington were also under flood watches and warnings overnight.

What to watch: The latest atmospheric river, or plume of moisture, was slowly weakening overnight, but the National Weather Service said early Monday it was expected to produce heavy rains over parts of the Pacific Northwest through to Tuesday.

  • There's a marginal risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the region through Monday.
  • "The associated areas of heavy rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rain," the NWS added. "The rain will continue on Tuesday over the Northwest, with less intensity."

The bottom line: Extreme weather events are the clearest way we're feeling climate change in our daily lives, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Kia Kokalitcheva write.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper: Extreme weather outruns the world

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the storm's impact on Canada and further context.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Nov 26, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Flood-ravaged Pacific Northwest hit by more record rainfall

Satellite images taken last Friday of flooding in the Sumas Prairie to the east of Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, near the border with the U.S. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Rainfall records tumbled in Washington state on Thanksgiving night as the first of two atmospheric river events forecast for this week began threatening the Pacific Northwest, per the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: The region is still recovering from last week's atmospheric river that brought record rainfall, flooding and mudslides, with Washington and Canada's British Columbia particularly badly hit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over book

Former President Trump and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the White House in 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Defense Department, accusing the Pentagon of "censoring" his First Amendment rights by redacting aspects of his upcoming book on the Trump administration.

The big picture: Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until he was fired by then-President Trump in November last year, alleges in the suit that "significant text" is "being improperly withheld from publication" of the manuscript "under the guise of classification."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

