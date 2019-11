The United Kingdom has issued a moratorium on hydraulic fracking, citing concerns about earthquakes that could create "unacceptable impacts," the AP reports.

The big picture: "The ban marks a major U-turn for the Conservative party and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once referred to fracking as 'glorious news for humanity' and urged the UK to 'leave no stone unturned, or unfracked' in pursuit of shale gas, the Guardian reports.