Investors make binding bids for Portuguese toll road operator Brisa

Arcus Infrastructure Partners has received multiple binding offers for its 80% stake in Portuguese toll road operator Brisa, which originally was expected to net around €3 billion, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: This could be a litmus test for how investors view the future of office work. Portugal's toll road traffic has obviously tanked in the midst of lockdown, but long-term revenue trends will depend on how many people keep working from home after the pandemic subsides.

Suitors reportedly include Abertis Infrastructure, Globalvia, APG Groep, China State Construction Engineering Corp.

The bottom line: "Brisa is Portugal’s biggest toll-road operator and oversees 1,628 kilometers (1,012 miles) of roads in the country, including a network of 17 motorways," writes Bloomberg.