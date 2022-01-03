Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick stepped down from his post to consider joining the Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund announced Monday.

Why it matters: The race to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his term, is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country and could determine control of the Senate.

Other GOP candidates include celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz, conservative commentator Kathy Barnette and Carla Sands, a former ambassador to Denmark.

Details: McCormick joined the firm in 2009 after spending time in several roles in the George W. Bush administration, according to the New York Times.

Nir Bar Dea, the deputy chief executive at Bridgewater, and Mark Bertolini, a board member, were named co-CEOs of the hedge fund.

What they're saying: "David has made the decision to leave Bridgewater in order to consider running for the open Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania," Bridgewater said in a statement.