Two more coaches joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as plaintiffs in a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, according to the law firm representing them.

The big picture: The league has for decades been criticized for its lack of Black coaches.

The additional plaintiffs, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, join the lawsuit a day after the attorneys general of six states threatened to investigate the NFL's treatment of female employees.

Flores sued the league for discrimination in February after interviewing for the New York Giants head coach position.

He claims that he was informed by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that the head coaching job had gone to another coach, three days before Flores was scheduled to interview for the position.

Flores also alleged in the suit that he was only interviewed for the Denver Broncos' head coaching position because of the Rooney Rule, an NFL policy requiring teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs.

