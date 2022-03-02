Brex co-CEO: No IPO "anytime soon"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Brex, the corporate credit card startup valued by venture capitalists at more than $12 billion, doesn't plan to go public "anytime soon," co-CEO Henrique Dubugras said Wednesday during an Axios Pro Insights event.

"I think we would only consider [going public] in a good market. We're not anti-going public or anything, but we're still a five year-old company and I think it's very normal for companies to wait until they're eight or nine years old."

