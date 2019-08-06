House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration requesting that it turn over documents stemming from its review of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's time in the Bush White House from 2001 to 2006.

The big picture: Prior to voting on his nomination, former Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) requested documents from the National Archives related to Kavanaugh's time in the White House Counsel's Office. Grassley later withdrew his request after receiving some of the records from a private attorney, though tens of thousands of documents were withheld.