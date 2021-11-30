Bret Taylor named Salesforce co-CEO, one day after becoming Twitter's chairman

Bret Taylor on Tuesday was named co-CEO of Salesforce.com, alongside company founder Marc Benioff, just one day after Taylor was named chairman of Twitter.

Why it matters: Taylor has been widely viewed as next in line to succeed Benioff, who's increased his involvement in philanthropic efforts and ownership of Time magazine, but the Twitter changes may have accelerated the Salesforce timeline.

Backgrounder: Taylor is the former CTO of Facebook who joined Salesforce in 2016, after the CRM giant bought his software startup Quip. He was subsequently promoted to president and COO.

Taylor's chairman appointment at Twitter was part of a larger management shakeup, as Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO. Taylor had been on the social media company's board since 2016.

He'll be the second co-CEO at Salesforce, following last year's departure of Keith Block.

Be smart: Co-CEO arrangements don't usually last very long.