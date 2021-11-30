Sign up for our daily briefing

Bret Taylor named Salesforce co-CEO, one day after becoming Twitter's chairman

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Bret Taylor on Tuesday was named co-CEO of Salesforce.com, alongside company founder Marc Benioff, just one day after Taylor was named chairman of Twitter.

Why it matters: Taylor has been widely viewed as next in line to succeed Benioff, who's increased his involvement in philanthropic efforts and ownership of Time magazine, but the Twitter changes may have accelerated the Salesforce timeline.

Backgrounder: Taylor is the former CTO of Facebook who joined Salesforce in 2016, after the CRM giant bought his software startup Quip. He was subsequently promoted to president and COO.

Be smart: Co-CEO arrangements don't usually last very long.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Nov 29, 2021 - Technology

Dorsey pushes back vs. "founder-led" companies in resignation letter

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios; Photo: James Brickwood/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Jack Dorsey on Monday took aim at Silicon Valley's conventional wisdom that tech companies are best served when their founder retains control while explaining his rationale for resigning as Twitter's CEO:

“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led.’ Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single source of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founders and its founding.”

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 29, 2021 - Technology

Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the company announced Monday. He will be succeeded by CTO Parag Agrawal, effective immediately.

The big picture: Dorsey is also the CEO of financial payments company Square, which he co-founded in 2009, and has become a crypto evangelist in recent years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
Nov 29, 2021 - Economy & Business

Twitter's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is exiting the company he helped build at a time when its future has never been so uncertain.

Why it matters: The person who controls Twitter controls the de facto public square — with implications for politics, media and free speech.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

