Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

All eyes are on horse trainer Bob Baffert ahead of the Breeders' Cup

The Breeders' Cup Classic is Saturday at Lexington's Keeneland Race Course, with a 10-horse field battling it out for the season-ending, $6 million purse.

Driving the news: All eyes will be on legendary trainer Bob Baffert, whose decades of unprecedented success have been peppered with numerous doping violations, including four in the last six months alone.

Details: The Breeders' Cup World Championships are a two-day, 14-race event with $31 million in prizes. The main event is the last of those 14 races.

  • Post time: 5:18pm ET (NBC)
  • Field: Improbable (5-2) is the betting favorite. Full field.

The big picture: Baffert is by far the most decorated trainer in the sport's history. His horses have won six Kentucky Derbies, seven Preakness Stakes, three Belmont Stakes and three Kentucky Oaks. He's also trained the past two Triple Crown winners — American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

  • He's avoided serious penalties for doping violations — a small fine here, a brief suspension there — but one's reputation can only withstand so many nicks.
  • On Wednesday, he pledged to run "a tighter ship" moving forward. "Horses have been my life and I owe everything to them and the tremendous sport in which I have been so fortunate to be involved," he said.

The bottom line: Three of the 10 horses in tomorrow's race were trained by Baffert — odds look pretty good to claim another big win.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
40 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden's climate diplomacy would face hurdles

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden this week pledged again to immediately rejoin the Paris climate agreement if he wins the presidential election, but ultimately meeting his ambitions for the U.S on the world stage would be much tricker.

Why it matters: Biden would face big challenges and complex decisions after announcing the U.S. is back on the climate diplomacy circuit.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October

Workers at a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Brendan Smalowski/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9%, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The pace of job gains is slowing on the back of rising coronavirus cases and expired stimulus measures.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow