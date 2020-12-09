Breaking up Facebook

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Facebook on Wednesday was hit with landmark antitrust lawsuits, with the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states suing to force the Big Tech giant to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp units.
Axios Re:Cap goes deeper in a special pop-up episode, with Axios tech reporter Ashley Gold and editor Scott Rosenberg.