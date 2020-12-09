Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Breaking up Facebook

Facebook on Wednesday was hit with landmark antitrust lawsuits, with the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states suing to force the Big Tech giant to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp units.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper in a special pop-up episode, with Axios tech reporter Ashley Gold and editor Scott Rosenberg.

Dan Bobkoff
Dec 8, 2020 - Podcasts

Axios Investigates: A suspected Chinese spy

For over a year, Axios has been investigating a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who cultivated extensive ties with local and national U.S. politicians, including a sitting congressman.

Today, we present a special episode: the story of the alleged intelligence operation, which offers a rare glimpse into the lengths Beijing will go to access U.S. political circles.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
11 hours ago - Technology

Scoop: WhatsApp goes after Apple over privacy label requirements

Photo: Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

Facebook's global messaging service WhatsApp is protesting Apple's requirement that app owners submit information about the user data they collect for use in new privacy labels coming to Apple's app store.

The state of play: WhatsApp says that the provision is anti-competitive because Apple's own encrypted messaging service, Messages, is preinstalled on iPhones and doesn't need to be downloaded from Apple's app store, where the privacy labels are now required.

Ursula Perano
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden says he’s under federal tax investigation

Hunter Biden (L) with President-elect Biden (R). Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Why it matters: The president-elect's son's foreign business dealings came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. He said in a statement that he was "confident" the investigation would show no wrongdoing.

