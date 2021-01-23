Sign up for our daily briefing

Brazil begins distributing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Containers carrying doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Brazil. Photo: Maurio Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil on Saturday began distributing the 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that arrived from India Friday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Brazil has the third highest COVID-19 case-count in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The 2 million doses "only scratch the surface of the shortfall," Brazilian public health experts told the AP.

The big picture: Brazil started its vaccination campaign Monday, per the New York Times, using China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine — which was found to be 78% effective in Brazil trials.

  • Brazil’s Butantan Institute, a medical research institute in São Paulo, made 6 million CoronaVac doses imported from China available, and it used materials imported from China to bottle an additional 4.8 million doses, per AP.
  • A flight from India planned for last week was delayed, derailing Brazil's plan to kick off its immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
  • Brazil’s federally funded Fiocruz Institute has an agreement to produce up to 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Shawna Chen
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

Hong Kong puts tens of thousands on lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

Hong Kong health workers patrol a street where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Photo: Anthony Kwan via Getty Images

Hong Kong has placed tens of thousands of residents on lockdown to contain a new coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It’s the first time Hong Kong has imposed a lockdown since the pandemic began. The restrictions are expected to last 48 hours.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
7 hours ago - Health

Schools face an uphill battle to reopen during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden's plan to accelerate the reopening of K-8 schools faces major challenges from a still out-of-control pandemic and more contagious coronavirus variants.

Why it matters: The longer American kids miss in-person schooling, the further they fall behind. But the uncertain state of the science on the role young children play in the pandemic continues to complicate efforts to reopen schools.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sullivan speaks with Israel's national security adviser for the first time

Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat U.S. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/Getty Images. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Photo: Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat, Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first contact between the Biden White House and Israeli prime minister's office. During the transition, the Biden team refrained from speaking to foreign governments.

