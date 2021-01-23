Brazil begins distributing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazil on Saturday began distributing the 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that arrived from India Friday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Brazil has the third highest COVID-19 case-count in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The 2 million doses "only scratch the surface of the shortfall," Brazilian public health experts told the AP.

The big picture: Brazil started its vaccination campaign Monday, per the New York Times, using China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine — which was found to be 78% effective in Brazil trials.