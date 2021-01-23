Brazil begins distributing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Containers carrying doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Brazil. Photo: Maurio Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images
Brazil on Saturday began distributing the 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that arrived from India Friday, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: Brazil has the third highest COVID-19 case-count in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The 2 million doses "only scratch the surface of the shortfall," Brazilian public health experts told the AP.
The big picture: Brazil started its vaccination campaign Monday, per the New York Times, using China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine — which was found to be 78% effective in Brazil trials.
- Brazil’s Butantan Institute, a medical research institute in São Paulo, made 6 million CoronaVac doses imported from China available, and it used materials imported from China to bottle an additional 4.8 million doses, per AP.
- A flight from India planned for last week was delayed, derailing Brazil's plan to kick off its immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
- Brazil’s federally funded Fiocruz Institute has an agreement to produce up to 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.