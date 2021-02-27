The Brazilian capital of Brasilia will enter a 24-lockdown on Saturday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Hospitals in Brasilia, the third-largest city in Brazil, have struggled to keep up with hospitalizations from the virus. More than 80% of the city's intensive care beds are occupied, according to Reuters.

Details: Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, churches and funeral parlors will remain open because they are considered essential services, but all other services will shut down, per Reuters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lives and works in Brasilia, on Friday threatened to cut off federal funding to states that implement lockdowns, saying they destroy jobs.

The big picture: ICU beds in the capitals of 17 of Brazil’s 26 states this week hit their most critical level since the pandemic began a year ago, according to Reuters.