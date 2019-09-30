Reports: BP CEO prepared to head for the exit

Exxon CEO Darren Woods took over for Rex Tillerson in 2017 after Tillerson left for what would be a short tenure as secretary of state.

Mike Wirth became CEO of Chevron in 2018, replacing John Watson.

Where it stands: Sky News reported Saturday that Dudley is preparing to leave "within about 12 months," while Reuters noted Monday that he's "drawing up plans" to step down next year.

BP did not confirm that the 64-year-old Dudley is preparing to step down. A spokesman tells Axios that "we don't comment on speculation."

The big picture: Dudley became CEO months after the fatal 2010 Gulf of Mexico blowout and massive spill of over 3 million barrels that wreaked havoc on BP's finances and reputation.

A big part of his tenure has focused on steering the company through the years of aftermath, including sale of tens of billions of dollars of assets.

BP has paid over $65 billion in costs for cleanup, settlements, penalties, restoration efforts and more.

Dudley has also overseen repositioning of the company in other ways. They include...

Recently boosting its position in U.S. shale with the $10.5 billion purchase of BHP's assets in 2018, and August's announcement that BP is exiting Alaska after a decades-long run as a huge player in the state.

Expanding BP's moves to diversify into other energy sources, although oil-and-gas are still the overwhelming majority of its business. Examples include BP's purchase last year of U.K. electric vehicle charging network Chargemaster and investment in the fast-charging startup StoreDot.

BP has also revived its solar efforts with purchase of a 43% stake in the solar developer Lightsource (now called Lightsource BP) rolled out in late 2017.

Where it stands: "Mr. Dudley is under no pressure to step down, meaning a lengthy handover to his successor is possible and could take place after he has turned 65," Sky reports.