BP is selling its oil-and-gas assets in Alaska to Hilcorp Alaska in a $5.6 billion deal that will end its decades-long run as a huge player in the state.

Why it matters: It's a stark sign of the oil giant's repositioning, including its increasing presence in the shale patch in the Lower 48. BP bought BHP's Billiton's U.S. shale assets last year in a $10.5 billion deal.