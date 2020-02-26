Report: BP abandoning trade groups in climate split

Oil-and-gas giant BP is planning to leave at least two industry trade groups over differences over climate change policy, The Washington Post first reported Tuesday night.

Driving the news: BP is expected to leave American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), and the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), they report. The WSPA confirmed to Axios that BP is leaving.

The WashPost report also says that BP "might also pull out of a third association."

Why it matters: The move signals wider fault lines within the industry over climate as some companies, including BP, call for steps including carbon pricing and regulating methane emissions.

Yes, but: WashPost notes that BP is expected to remain with the American Petroleum Institute, the industry's most powerful lobbying group. BP did not immediately provide comment Tuesday night.

Catch up quick: BP, when announcing new emissions pledges two weeks ago, said it was reviewing its trade association memberships and would announce the outcome by the end of this month.

New CEO Bernard Looney said BP would advocate for their views within the groups, be "transparent" about differences, and "where we can't reach alignment, we will be prepared to leave."

Oil giants Shell and Total announced their departures from AFPM last year.

