Report: BP abandoning trade groups in climate split

BP CEO Bernard Looney speaks during an event in London on Feb. 12. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Oil-and-gas giant BP is planning to leave at least two industry trade groups over differences over climate change policy, The Washington Post first reported Tuesday night.

Driving the news: BP is expected to leave American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), and the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), they report. The WSPA confirmed to Axios that BP is leaving.

  • The WashPost report also says that BP "might also pull out of a third association."

Why it matters: The move signals wider fault lines within the industry over climate as some companies, including BP, call for steps including carbon pricing and regulating methane emissions.

Yes, but: WashPost notes that BP is expected to remain with the American Petroleum Institute, the industry's most powerful lobbying group. BP did not immediately provide comment Tuesday night.

Catch up quick: BP, when announcing new emissions pledges two weeks ago, said it was reviewing its trade association memberships and would announce the outcome by the end of this month.

  • New CEO Bernard Looney said BP would advocate for their views within the groups, be "transparent" about differences, and "where we can't reach alignment, we will be prepared to leave."
  • Oil giants Shell and Total announced their departures from AFPM last year.

Go deeper: Carbon capture leaders team up on net-zero emissions

BP vows to "fundamentally" change with net-zero emissions target

Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

BP said Wednesday that it is reorienting its business with new climate targets — including first-time emissions commitments for its products' use in the economy — and a new team to help countries, cities and other companies cut carbon.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how multinational oil-and-gas giants — especially European-headquartered players — are expanding climate pledges under intense pressure from activists and investors.

BP's climate move could mean new pressure on Exxon and Chevron

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios 

BP's new emissions pledge could create more pressure on U.S.-based giants Exxon and Chevron.

Why it matters: European oil behemoths have been more active on climate than their U.S. counterparts.

Big Oil begins to broaden scope of its carbon emissions targets

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Only a very small handful of oil companies have laid out any kind of targets around Scope 3 emissions, which make up the vastly larger pollution from the use of their products in the economy, but that's quickly changing amid rising activist and investor pressure on oil giants over global warming.

Driving the news: Oil-and-gas giant Equinor rolled out on Thursday new climate plans that include a pledge to cut carbon intensity (that is, emissions per unit of output) by at least 50% by 2050 — a commitment that will cover Scope 3.

