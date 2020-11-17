Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Nearly 90,000 sex abuse claims filed against Boy Scouts of America

Photo: George Frey via Getty

Nearly 90,000 sexual abuse claims were submitted against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) ahead of a Monday deadline in the organization's bankruptcy case.

Why it matters: The number of sex abuse cases is still likely underreported. Paul Mones, a lawyer who has been working on Boy Scouts cases for nearly two decades, told Axios he expects the total number of reported cases to be "closer" to 100,000. He's calling for a congressional inquiry into the scandal.

  • The record number of new claims reveals the unknown scope of abuse.
  • The organization filed for bankruptcy in February after facing a slew of sex abuse reports. Claims had to be submitted by Monday at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Andrew Van Arsdale, one of the lead attorneys, called sex abuse an "unspoken norm" in BSA, per CNN. Claims include reports of forced sex, fondling and exposure to pornography.

For the record: Mones said more people came forward following the BSA's bankruptcy filing.

  • "Most of the people coming forward, were not molested by people that the Boy Scouts even acknowledged they knew about, which shows that the problem was much more deeply ingrained in the fabric of the scouts and the scouts for decades and decades," he said.
  • Mones said the scale of abuse was much larger than the cases that emerged involving the Catholic Church in the U.S.

Of note: Mones said the BSA is "unique as a youth organization in that they are congressionally chartered" and he's "amazed that no member Democrat or Republican or independent in the House or the Senate" has mentioned the case.

  • He said Congress should open an investigation into the scandal and called for the charter to be suspended "unless the Boy Scouts of America can give adequate and complete answers as to what they did in the past, and what they do in the future."
  • Representatives of congressional leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Background: After BSA lost a sex abuse verdict in 2010, the organization was forced to release more than 20,000 confidential documents, later known as the "perversion files."

  • The documents showed that the organization tracked suspected and known abusers but failed to report many of them to the police. Lawyers say the perversion files did not document every abuser — many remain unknown.
  • At its height, the Boy Scouts had more than four million members. Now, they number less than two million.
  • BSA has apologized and launched a nationwide ad campaign in August to notify survivors they had until Nov. 16 to file claims.

What they’re saying: "We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in Scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward," the BSA said in an emailed statement to Axios.

  • "The response we have seen from survivors has been gut-wrenching. We are deeply sorry."

What's next: A compensation fund will eventually be created to pay out settlements to abuse survivors whose claims are upheld.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 22 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Iota pummels Nicaragua as Category 5 storm

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Iota is slamming Nicaragua as a Category 5 storm and is "expected to make landfall very soon with extreme winds and life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding impact," per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: The first Category 5 hurricane of this year's record-setting Atlantic hurricane season was bringing "catastrophic winds life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rainfall" over Central America, as the Western Eyewall of the storm moved over Nicaragua, the NHC said.

Dave Lawler, author of World
3 hours ago - World

Rich countries are taking the vaccine fast lane. Others could wait years

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine breakthroughs from Pfizer and Moderna are incredible news, for a small sliver of the world.

The big picture: Wealthy countries like the U.S. have secured their access to those vaccines and others and are increasingly confident they'll begin mass vaccination this spring. But according to research from Duke University's Global Health Institute, there likely won't be enough doses to cover the entire global population until 2024.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scooter Braun sells Taylor Swift masters to Shamrock Capital

Taylor Swift performing at the rammy Awards in 2016. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP Photo via Getty Images.

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Shamrock Capital is the mystery buyer of Taylor Swift's master recordings for her first six albums.

Between the lines: Swift has been feuding with music magnate Braun since he acquired her former record label, Big Machine, and its assets last year. It's unclear if this new transaction will satisfy Swift, who did not participate.

