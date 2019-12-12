Boris Johnson's Conservatives score big win in U.K. election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party scored a big win in Thursday's U.K. general election, winning the parliamentary majority he has desperately sought to "get Brexit done."
Why it matters: With 649 out of 650 constituencies reporting, the Conservatives won 364 seats, securing a majority of about 79. It's the biggest general election win since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 victory — and a disaster for the opposition Labour Party and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
By the numbers so far (with the change from 2017's results):
- Conservatives: 364 seats (+47)
- Labour: 203 (-59)
- Scottish National Party (SNP): 48 (+13)
- Liberal Democrats: 11 (-1)
- Brexit: 0 (0)
Between the lines: After three years of division over Brexit, Johnson appears to have united the "Leave" vote behind him while the "Remain" vote was divided between Labour — which lacked a clear position on Brexit — and the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats.
What to watch: This result is a massive vindication for Johnson — long mocked and little trusted, but now set to steer the U.K. through what should be a crucial five years for the country.
- The success of the pro-independence SNP in Scotland could have big implications for the future of the union.
- Corbyn's position will likely now become untenable. His allies will seek to keep control of the party within its leftist flank, but they'll face strong opposition.