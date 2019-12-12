Boris Johnson's Conservatives score big win in U.K. election

By the numbers so far (with the change from 2017's results):

Conservatives: 364 seats (+47)

364 seats (+47) Labour: 203 (-59)

203 (-59) Scottish National Party (SNP): 48 (+13)

48 (+13) Liberal Democrats: 11 (-1)

11 (-1) Brexit: 0 (0)

Between the lines: After three years of division over Brexit, Johnson appears to have united the "Leave" vote behind him while the "Remain" vote was divided between Labour — which lacked a clear position on Brexit — and the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats.

What to watch: This result is a massive vindication for Johnson — long mocked and little trusted, but now set to steer the U.K. through what should be a crucial five years for the country.