Boris Johnson returning to work after recovering from coronavirus

Orion Rummler

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at 10 Downing Street after being discharged from hospital in London, Britain, on April 12. Photo: Pippa Fowles/handout to Xinhua via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to return to work on Monday after being being treated for the novel coronavirus this month, the BBC reports.

The big picture: 813 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom died in the last 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said in a briefing on Saturday.

  • That figure represents an uptick from the past few days, but does not exceed previous one-day highs that neared 1,000 reported earlier this month.
  • The U.K. is currently reporting nearly 150,000 cases and over 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data.

Boris Johnson skipped five virus briefings in early days of pandemic

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Spain will begin gradually easing nationwide stay-at-home restrictions starting on May 2 if novel coronavirus cases continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S., although it has recorded nearly 4,000 less deaths than Italy, the other most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus, as states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules.

The big picture: The official death toll for the coronavirus in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's deflating, but it would be derelict to ignore: The hope of anything approximating normal in the coming months — and probably well beyond — is gone. 

Why it matters: It's great and normal to cheer for a miracle cure or sudden coronavirus retreat. But the experts who study the virus closest seem unanimous in their verdict that our health, economic and social pain will persist for many months to come. 

