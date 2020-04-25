Boris Johnson returning to work after recovering from coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to return to work on Monday after being being treated for the novel coronavirus this month, the BBC reports.

The big picture: 813 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom died in the last 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said in a briefing on Saturday.

That figure represents an uptick from the past few days, but does not exceed previous one-day highs that neared 1,000 reported earlier this month.

The U.K. is currently reporting nearly 150,000 cases and over 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper: Boris Johnson skipped five virus briefings in early days of pandemic