2 hours ago - World

Boris Johnson says U.K. is "past the peak" of the coronavirus

Dave Lawler

Returning to the podium Thursday for the first time since recovering from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could confirm that the U.K. is "past the peak of this disease."

Why it matters: The U.K. has Europe's second-highest death toll, behind Italy, and the number of active cases continued to tick upwards last week even as it fell in other hard-hit countries like France and Spain. With the situation now improving, Johnson said he'll announce a "comprehensive plan" next week for re-opening the economy, schools and transportation.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began there no new domestic cases, and there were zero additional infections for a fourth consecutive day in Hong Kong Thursday, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected almost 3.2 million people and killed over 227,700, per Johns Hopkins data Thursday. More than 981,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Updated 10 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Over 4 million Italian workers apply for coronavirus relief funds

A woman at the Piazza Navona in Rome on April 29. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Over 4 million workers have applied to Italy's national welfare agency to get €600 payments (roughly $650) for wages lost due to the country's stay-at-home order, the agency tweeted on Wednesday.

The big picture: Italy plans to phase out of the world's longest-running coronavirus lockdown next week. As factories and construction sites reopen, the country will have to keep infections down to prevent another novel coronavirus spike.

15 hours ago - World
Bryan Walsh

Why the coronavirus feels so risky

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With deaths from the novel coronavirus potentially cresting and some U.S. states taking early steps to reopen their economies, the COVID-19 pandemic is at a critical moment.

Why it matters: State and local leaders are trying to figure out what to open and when. Properly managing the pandemic on a social and personal level will require hard honesty about what we know and what we don't.

20 hours ago - Health