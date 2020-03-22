Boris Johnson: Coronavirus outbreak in U.K. is only weeks behind Italy

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that a surge of coronavirus cases over the next two weeks could cripple the country's National Health Service (NHS), Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Johnson said the U.K., in terms of cases, is only "a matter of weeks — two or three — behind Italy," which overtook China last week as the country with the most reported deaths from the virus.

The surge of cases in northern Italy has severely strained the country's healthcare system, NBC reports.

By the numbers: As of Sunday morning, the U.K. had reported 5,067 cases and 234 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has reported more than 53,500 cases and 4,825 deaths.

What he's saying: “Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread — then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed,” Johnson said, according to Reuters. “The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating."

“The Italians have a superb health-care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand,” Johnson added.

He advised people to stay away from their parents on Sunday, which is Mother's Day in Britain.

“The single best present that we can give is to spare them the risk of catching a very dangerous disease."

The big picture: The NHS struck a deal with the independent hospital sector on Saturday, giving the institution more ventilators, beds and healthcare staff.